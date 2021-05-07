Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Insider Lauren Adrienne Romer Sells 1,000 Shares

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $24,300.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $22,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,580.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 11,163 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $390,928.26.

Shares of PING opened at $24.46 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.43, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

