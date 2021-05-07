PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 1st

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
NYSE:PFL opened at $12.56 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
