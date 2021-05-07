PhoenixDAO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $516,285.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $10.11 million and $516,285.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,660,270 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

