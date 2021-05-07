Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $19,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,999 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

