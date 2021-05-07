PGGM Investments Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,753 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $54,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 41.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.21. The company had a trading volume of 113,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,879. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.27. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

