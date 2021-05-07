PGGM Investments Sells 1,729 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,905,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 4.1% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Prologis were worth $943,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after buying an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Prologis by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after buying an additional 1,103,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prologis by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after buying an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $115.51. 15,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.03. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $116.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.