PGGM Investments Raises Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 662.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,595 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for 0.9% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $206,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.77. 3,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,664. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $300.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.95.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.81.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

