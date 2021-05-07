PGGM Investments Has $65.18 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $65,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.10. 24,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,583. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The company has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.