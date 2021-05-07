PGGM Investments Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.19% of AutoZone worth $59,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,496.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,913. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,429.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,245.10. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,007.17 and a one year high of $1,524.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,449.27.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total transaction of $7,297,466.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

