PGGM Investments Buys 146,958 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 146,958 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.62% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $111,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after buying an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,967,000 after buying an additional 222,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $28.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

EXPD traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $115.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

