Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho lowered shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

PFE stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $39.68. 1,210,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,530,332. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

