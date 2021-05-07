Petix & Botte Co Increases Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $205,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 65.2% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

SRE traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.91. 2,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,731. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

