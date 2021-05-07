Petix & Botte Co Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,781. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82.

