Petix & Botte Co Buys 4,812 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $257.15. 22,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,657. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $169.17 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

