Petix & Botte Co Buys 1,962 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Petix & Botte Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 78.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $220.67. 3,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,005. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $142.57 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

