Petix & Botte Co Acquires Shares of 1,656 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

May 7th, 2021

Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $128.54. 855,535 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.78. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

