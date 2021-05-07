Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WOOF. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,376,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $14,311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $9,845,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $3,473,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

