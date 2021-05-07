Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $34.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 111.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $542.99 million, a PE ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $716,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Perion Network by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

