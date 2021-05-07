Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.99 million, a PE ratio of 59.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

