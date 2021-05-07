Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BlackLine by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after purchasing an additional 152,367 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,102,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,258,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,875,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

BL stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,093 shares of company stock worth $13,979,362. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

