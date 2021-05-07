Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 213 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

