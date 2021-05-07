Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 130.6% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 36,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.7% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 394,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after buying an additional 109,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of -585.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

