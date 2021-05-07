Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

