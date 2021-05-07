Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,588 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 256,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.03, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

