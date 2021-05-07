Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

