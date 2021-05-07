Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 989 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,266 shares of company stock valued at $42,499,757. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $310.96 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $311.96. The company has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

