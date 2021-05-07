Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $319.52 and last traded at $293.89, with a volume of 4984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.93.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,017.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra Company Profile (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

