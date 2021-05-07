PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $97.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $107.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.37% from the stock’s current price.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,710,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $80,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 319,960 shares valued at $19,799,413. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

