PENG (PENG) Hits Market Cap of $435,941.38

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PENG has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. PENG has a market capitalization of $435,941.38 and $1.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003954 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.52 or 0.00723504 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020577 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PENG

PENG (PENG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,496,176,833 coins and its circulating supply is 7,862,708,470 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

PENG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

