Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,196.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $28,858,482.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

