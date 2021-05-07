Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2,763.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $83.78 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,858,482.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.25.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

