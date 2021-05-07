Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 4,791 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.33. 27,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

