Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,222 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after buying an additional 427,002 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,184,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,420,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after buying an additional 1,583,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,336,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after buying an additional 119,961 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.35. 4,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,057. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18.

