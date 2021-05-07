Peak Financial Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after buying an additional 485,859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.78. The company had a trading volume of 132,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,567. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

