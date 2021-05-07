PCHAIN Price Tops $0.0457 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00083795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00063235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.14 or 0.00794276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00101751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.01 or 0.08893235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

