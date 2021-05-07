PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPL. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $284.80.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $253.36. The stock had a trading volume of 843,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,961,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.98 and a 200 day moving average of $238.48. The stock has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.