Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $420.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $490.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.78.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $331.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 116.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $233.27 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $380.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.29.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paycom Software by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,738,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after buying an additional 88,439 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.