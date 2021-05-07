Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells $11,251,344.22 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22.

PAYX opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average of $92.50. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 16.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Paychex by 29.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

