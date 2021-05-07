Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 14.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 14.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Paychex by 12.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 269,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,642,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.50.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.