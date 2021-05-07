Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.05

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

