Patriot Investment Management Inc. Makes New $309,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.19.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $61.05 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

