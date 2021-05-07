Patrick D. Hallinan Sells 18,250 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $109.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $109.84.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $654,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

