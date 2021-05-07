Patientory (PTOY) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Patientory has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $37,972.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00087375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00063895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.14 or 0.00783561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00101837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.62 or 0.09055244 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00046487 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

PTOY is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

