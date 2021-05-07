Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA COM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.57. 70 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,089. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20.

