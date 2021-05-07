Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Invests $77,000 in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 45,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,650. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Several research firms have commented on GOL. HSBC cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

