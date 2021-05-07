Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $390,000 Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,271. The company has a market cap of $310.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBIO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

