Parkland Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.92.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$39.94 on Thursday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$31.09 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.37.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

