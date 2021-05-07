Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,874 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,752,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 19,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $16.81 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.14 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Insiders have sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

