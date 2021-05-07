Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000.

DMO opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

