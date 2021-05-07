Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $42.73.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

